Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $168.57 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

