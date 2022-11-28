Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

WHG opened at $10.71 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 352.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

