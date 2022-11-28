Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workday stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.58. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $285.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.48.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 67.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Workday by 97.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

