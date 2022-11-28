XPeng (XPEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect XPeng to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $7.07 on Monday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XPeng

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of XPeng by 14.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 701,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,440,000 after purchasing an additional 167,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

