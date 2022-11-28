Yext (YEXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q3 guidance at $(0.01)-$0.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.41 on Monday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $667.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Yext by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,062,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

