YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YPF. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.35.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 7.3 %
YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
