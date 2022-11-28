YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YPF. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 7.3 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.