Zhihu (ZH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zhihu Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $651.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.15. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.