Zhihu (ZH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zhihu Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $651.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.15. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zhihu by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zhihu by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zhihu by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

