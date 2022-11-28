Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.