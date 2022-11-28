Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $60,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $149.74 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

