1,014 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

