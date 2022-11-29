111 (YI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. 111 has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Get 111 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in 111 by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 111 in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 111 by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 111 by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.