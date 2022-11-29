12,020 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HOG opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

