123,208 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chico’s FAS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $739.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

