1,256 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after buying an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after acquiring an additional 225,163 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

