12,575 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group
In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
