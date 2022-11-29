21,740 Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Daseke by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Daseke by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 323,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.95. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.