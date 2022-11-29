2,590 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

