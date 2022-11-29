2,659 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $191.73.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 810,794 shares of company stock worth $91,682,434. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

