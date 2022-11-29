30,041 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,041 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,352,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 308,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

