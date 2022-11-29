34,124 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $10,430,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,773,000 after acquiring an additional 456,437 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $4,545,000.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $117,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,320 shares of company stock worth $1,468,302. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

AGL opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.93. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

