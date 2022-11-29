450 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 638.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

CHK stock opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.