49,968 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 321.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004,107 shares in the company, valued at $30,591,377.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 987,800 shares of company stock worth $6,859,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

RKT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

