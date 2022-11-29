6,152 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,203,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 261,887 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 367,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NYSE SU opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

