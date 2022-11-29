Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

