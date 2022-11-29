Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

