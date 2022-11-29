Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,779,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,069,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,606,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,077,000 after buying an additional 57,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

