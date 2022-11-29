Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,084,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allbirds by 559.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418,435 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allbirds by 83.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 727,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIRD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

BIRD opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. Allbirds, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

