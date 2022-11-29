ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.9 %

ALE stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

