AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $347,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 706,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

