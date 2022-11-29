AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ALCC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 738.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,462 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,847,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,126 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 801,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.