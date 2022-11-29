Ambarella (AMBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 2.3 %

AMBA stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.