Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.57% of Amedisys worth $53,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Amedisys by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

