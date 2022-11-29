American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

