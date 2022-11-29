AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.
Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %
ABC opened at $167.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $168.60.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.
AmerisourceBergen Company Profile
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
