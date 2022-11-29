Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amryt Pharma were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMYT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $10,867,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter worth $8,862,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $449.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMYT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.