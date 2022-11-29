Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock worth $2,291,680 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.