Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target at $45.88

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

BRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRP Group

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

BRP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BRP Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BRP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

