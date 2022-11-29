Analyzing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and Cincinnati Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Financial $9.63 billion 1.75 $2.95 billion ($0.36) -298.31

Analyst Recommendations

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Deep Yellow and Cincinnati Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Financial has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Cincinnati Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Financial -0.43% 7.00% 2.66%

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Deep Yellow on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.