APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.
APi Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APG opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.
Insider Activity at APi Group
In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.