APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

