Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AGTC opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.
Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.