Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 831,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.