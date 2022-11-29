Arvinas, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.33) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the company will earn ($5.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2024 earnings at ($7.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.15) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million.

Arvinas Stock Down 3.4 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $38.98 on Monday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

