Asana (ASAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Asana has set its Q3 guidance at $(0.33)-$(0.32) EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASAN opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Asana has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $113.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asana by 55.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 291,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

