ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ASGN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.80.

ASGN Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASGN has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

