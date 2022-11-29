Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,931 shares of company stock valued at $33,348,390 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.07. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $404.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

