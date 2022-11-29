Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 2,687.5% in November

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,073,200 shares, a growth of 2,687.5% from the October 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aurcana Silver Price Performance

Shares of Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Featured Stories

