Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,297 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 81.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $220.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

