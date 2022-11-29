B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,621 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 900.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after buying an additional 727,082 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $38,968,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $54,131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,583.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 445,912 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

ZEN stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

