B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $11,780,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,911 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

