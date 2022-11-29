B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 433 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PKI opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.09. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.22.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.