B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 830 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $359.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

